Helen Wann Walker passed away peacefully in Roseburg, on March 31, 2022 with her daughter and son, Nancy Merz and Mark Walker, and granddaughter, Brandi Morris, at her bedside. Born on Nov. 14, 1925 in Klamath Falls, to Daniel and Catherine Wann, Helen spent her first 13 years living in Sprague River, where her father was part owner of the general store. She was the younger sister to brothers Dan, Jr. and Tom. Following a devastating fire in 1938 that destroyed the business, the family moved to Roseburg where her father owned and operated a grocery store and gas station at the corner of NE Garden Valley and Stephens Street.
Foreshadowing a lifetime of selflessly serving others, especially those in need, Helen’s early years in Roseburg were spent working for her father in the store and caring for her mother who suffered from serious health issues. After graduating from Roseburg Senior High School in 1943, Helen worked for Pacific Power and Light. On Sept. 27, 1946 she married Delton E. Walker following his discharge from the U.S. Navy. The two met, prior to World War II, while Helen was working in her father’s store. Over the next decade, Helen gave birth to three children: Nancy in 1951, Delton McNeill (Mickey) in 1954, and Mark in 1956.
In 1962, in partnership with Delton’s brother Edgar, they purchased Walt Edmonds Motors on NE Stephens Street and renamed it Walker Brothers Auto Repair. In addition to attending the needs of her family and helping with the business’ bookkeeping, Helen helped make ends meet by working at the Douglas County Credit Bureau. Upon husband Delton’s untimely death from cancer in 1983, Helen and their son, Mickey, became business partners at Walker Brothers. She managed the office until her retirement in 2017, at the age of 91.
Helen’s greatest sources of joy were her church and helping others whether by extending financial credit to down and out auto repair customers, visiting the sick or destitute, or befriending neighbors who were down on their luck. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ throughout her life and felt blessed each and every day regardless of the hardships that she encountered. In the final months of her life, she expressed sadness that she could no longer be helpful to others.
In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by brother, Daniel Wann in March 1945 as a U.S. Marine at Iwo Jima, brother Tom in 2011, and her beloved son and business partner, Mickey, in 2017. Surviving family include her daughter, Nancy Merz of Mt. Hood/Parkdale and her son Mark, and his wife, Anne Badgley, of Portland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Brandi Morris, Daniel Walker, Shalisa Shockey, Brian Merz, Meghan Merz, Wilson Walker and Catherine Walker. Great-grandchildren include Grace Morris, Lucas Morris, Damien Shockey, and Jaxon Wahl.
The family would like to especially thank the members of Roseburg Alliance Church, who visited Helen frequently in her final years, and the staff at Callahan Court Memory Care and Bristol Hospice.
Memorial service arrangements are pending. Gifts in remembrance may be made to the Holt International adoption agency in Eugene www.holtinternational.org
