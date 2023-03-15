A moment in time became a lifetime of memories. Henry Eugene “Gene” Keller was welcomed into heaven on March 6, 2023, by his parents, Henry George and Hulda Marie (Winsor, Schmidt), and his brother, George Leroy.
Through the years, Gene rescued and loved a beagle, Rosie, and seven wagging-tail basset hounds, Rebecca, Haley, Hunter, Barney, Daisy, Maddie and Daphne, who have long passed.
Born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, Gene’s family moved him to California at seven months old. Gene lived all of his childhood in San Leandro, California. He received his BS and MBA from San Jose State University. Upon graduation, he married Linda Sedam, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1966 to 1971.
Gene and Linda had two sons, David and Geoffrey. That marriage ended in 1981. Gene married Patricia “Trish” Melendres in 1983. They met at Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) in San Francisco, and enjoyed a long and loving 39-year marriage. Together, they traveled both domestically and internationally throughout the years.
Gene worked as a marketing director for PG&E from 1971 to 1995. Gene retired early from PG&E and began a career with the city of Alameda Bureau of Electricity. He retired from the Bureau in 1999.
In 2000, he and Trish moved to Winchester, Oregon. Gene actively volunteered at the Roseburg Visitors Center and Mercy Hospital, played Santa at the holiday village, and taught AARP safe driving. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling and rescuing basset hounds.
Gene is survived by his wife, Patricia “Trish” Melendres-Keller, sons David of Truckee, California as well as Geoffrey of Happy Valley, Oregon and grandchildren, Jocelyn, Camden, Brayden, and Felicia.
No service is planned. If you knew Gene, please raise a glass of diet Coke in his honor.
If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please make it to: Oregon Basset Hound Rescue, P.O. Box 20254, Keizer, Oregon, 97307.
