Henry Jackson “Jack” Chandler III passed away on March 15, 2021 in Roseburg. He was born in Roseburg on June 3, 1940 at Mercy Hospital to Henry Jackson Chandler, Jr. and Laura Ann (Burroughs) Chandler.
The family moved to Klamath Falls, where Jack earned his General Class Amateur Radio operator’s license at 13, and played trombone at Klamath Union High School, where he met the love of his life, Jan Stenberg. They graduated in 1958, and moved to Seattle to attend Seattle Pacific College (now a university). Jack worked as a veterinarian’s assistant to help pay for his schooling, and later was hired by Boeing. Jack and Jan married in 1961.
Jack’s experience at Boeing led to a career in television engineering, and he worked at stations in Roseburg, Eugene, Seattle, and then in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles at KTLA-TV where he later served in management.
He and Jan returned to Roseburg in 1976, and Jack became a home developer. Later, he started his own trucking company, where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Jack was a volunteer firefighter and EMT locally, and a longtime member of First Conservative Baptist Church of Roseburg (now Wellspring Bible Fellowship), where he served as a deacon.
Jack is survived by his wife Jan, and daughter Cheryl Northam (Jay) of Roseburg, and daughter Chris (Guy Greco) of Newport.
A celebration of life will take place at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline Street in Roseburg at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 with Pastor Craig Kinney officiating.
