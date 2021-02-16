Herald Eugene (Gene) Lowry, 90, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He is now in the loving arms of his wife, Jane, who preceded him in death in June, 2013.
Gene was born on July 3, 1930 in Oilton, Oklahoma to John and Pearl Lowry. He was raised in Roseburg, OR on a ranch in the Roberts Creek area. In 1948, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served for 21 years. Even though he spent most of his time out to sea, he always managed to get home for the birth of each of his children. After retiring in 1969, he packed up the family and moved from Norfolk, Virginia and headed back home to Roseburg to raise his five children.
Gene then started working at the Ford dealership selling cars, until his retirement in 1993. Many of you reading this may have purchased a car or two from him.
You could not be around Gene long without smiling. He was always kidding or trying to spoof you in one way or another. He had a generous heart; he was encouraging and so very kind. You could always depend on him. He was a great communicator. Once he learned how to use Facebook and how to text, it opened up a whole new world for him to keep in touch with family and friends (which were abundant).
Gene was preceded in death, by Pearl Kruse as well as his youngest son, Donald E. Lowry. Gene's sister, Ada (Bonebrake, Frakes) Litskey, died only a week prior to Gene's passing leaving both families devastated.
He leaves behind sons Edward Lowry and wife, Nila of Grants Pass; and Jon Lowry of Roseburg; his daughters Linda English of Roseburg, and Joanne Hess and husband Don of Watauga, Texas; his grandchildren Shaun Lowry, Breanne Hess, Michael Lowry and wife Stephanie, Dillon Hess, Taylor Kopp and husband Shane; and his great-grandchildren Kaleb and Keegan Martinez and Annabelle Kopp.
Also surviving are brothers and sisters Loyd Kruse and wife Rita of Eugene, OR, Ed Kruse and wife Anna Marie of Brazil, Anne Miller and husband Max of Olney, Illinois, Carolyn Vandeventer of Sulphur Springs, TX; in-laws Anne Jones and David Litskey. Gene was also blessed with many nieces and nephews who were a tremendous help to him over the years.
Look sharp Ol' Sailor, God's hand is upon you as you sail the heavenly seas. So may the wind be forever at your back. Fair weather and God's speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.