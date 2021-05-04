Of Myrtle Creek, Oregon
September 15, 1939 - April 28, 2021
Bert was born in Atascadero, California to Ernest Floyd Stevens and Alma Rebecca (Harpster) Stevens September 15, 1939.
Bert married his wife Patricia Bursik November 29, 1986 in Winston, Oregon.
Bert is survived by his wife Patricia (Oregon); daughters, Lori Stevens (California), Tammy Combs (Illinois), Roxanne Worthington (Iowa), Sarah Stevens (Oregon), Kayla Stevens (Oregon), Chelsea Stevens (Oregon); sons, Anthony Stevens (California), James Cardwell (Iowa), Matthew Stevens (Oregon); sister, Ruth (Tim) O'Leary (Oregon); his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great- nieces and great-nephews.
Bert was preceded in in death by his parents Ernest F. Stevens and Alma R. Stevens; and his brothers Robert L. Stevens, James F. Stevens, Donald E. Stevens Sr., Ernest L. Stevens, and David V. Stevens Sr.
A celebration of life potluck will be held Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, OR.
