Herbert Inman

Gene was born in Okmulgee, OK, to Herbert Grover Inman and Violet Ivy Skaggs on May 15th, 1936. A longtime resident of Sutherlin, OR, he died on January 21st, 2021, from complications of Covid-19 at the age of 84.
Gene is survived by his wife and partner of many years Betty Inman; brother, Hershel Inman; sisters, Shirley Shaw and Charlene Emmert; seven children, Barry Inman, Esther Haskins (Casey), Barbara Chaney (Shane), Patricia Minnich (Levi), Willem Inman (Laurie), James Inman (Dema), Sheila Collins (Daniel); 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Gene spent 40 years as a long haul truck driver, when he wasn’t on the road you could find him tinkering in his shop or with his head under the hood of a car. He was a long-time member of the VFW after spending four years in the Army, and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
