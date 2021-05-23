Local artist Hiroshi Ogawa, 79, died peacefully at his home, in Elkton, Oregon on April 9. A caring husband and father, he leaves his wife Keiko; his son Kohki, daughter-in-law Rio and grandsons Taiki and Naoki; and his daughter Yohko, son-in-law Nick Brown and new-born grand-daughter, Juniper.
Renowned for his wood-fired vessels, Hiroshi worked professionally as a potter for more than 50 years. With the help of his family, neighbors, and fellow artisans, he hosted week-long round-the-clock firings of his two-chambered Norborigama/Anagama kiln for potters from throughout the United States and abroad over the last 25 years. His work and “Hikarigama” (illuminated kiln) have been featured in numerous publications including Ceramics Monthly and “DECADES: Potters of Hikarigama 1995-2005,” as well as on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s program Oregon Art Beat.
A third-generation Japanese American, Hiroshi was born and later raised in Pasadena, CA at the start of WW II. He spent the first five years of his life in the Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona, where his family was confined along with other Japanese Americans from the West Coast. Hiroshi first started making pottery when he attended the University of California at Santa Barbara and went on to teach until 1969, when he traveled to Japan in search of both his familial and spiritual roots. There he met Keiko who was also on her own personal journey. After they returned to California in 1972, they set up a production studio in Carmel Valley. They eventually moved to Elkton in 1981 where he built his dream kiln with fellow high school graduate and local kiln builder Howard Kiefer.
As Hiroshi liked to say, the wood-fire aesthetic – “those ugly brown pots” – is defined by the serendipitous combination of clay, fire, wood-ash and artistic creativity, “resulting in a subtle brilliance that the viewer has to discover for himself. Appreciating them is not a project of the intellect but a process of the soul.” He often referred to the traditional Japanese view of ‘wabi-sabi,’ which is centered on the acceptance of life’s transience and imperfection, appreciating beauty in nature that is ‘imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete.’
Hiroshi was also deeply committed to the dynamic of community, both as a long-time resident of rural Elkton, the tiny town from which he received boundless support during challenging times, and in mentoring a community of hundreds of potters who came together to feed the kiln and connect artistic souls. He will be greatly missed not only by his family but by the community at-large for his unique persona, his philosophical wisdom, and his bellowing laughter.
