August 18, 1937 - September 3, 2021
Idanha - Homer, 84, sadly passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at his home in Idanha. He was born on August 18, 1937, to Homer Sr. and Fern Gray in Oswego, Kansas. Homer married Grace Peggy Olp in Sutherlin on March 5, 1990. He was self-employed as a garage door installer. Homer was a member of the Assembly of God. He is preceded in death by his parents. Homer is survived by his wife: Peggy Gray of Idanha; his daughters: Connie McArter of Salem; and Cathy Knowland of Jefferson; his son: Chris Gray of Carlton; sister: Imo Gene Gray of Sutherlin; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
