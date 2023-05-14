The honorable Horace Ronald “Ron” Poole, age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living after a fight with Alzheimer’s.
Ron was born in Crane, Texas, to Horace and Mary Poole, graduating from Crane High School in 1964, where he was a proud member of the formidable offensive line of the Crane Golden Cranes. Ron attended the University of Texas where he majored in history and met his first wife, Sydney Grunder, graduating in 1968. Thereafter, he obtained his juris doctor from the University of Texas Law School.
Ron moved to Roseburg in 1972, to begin his law practice.
In 1978, he successfully ran against an incumbent and was elected District Court judge for Douglas County. He became a Douglas County Circuit Court judge in 1984 and served on the bench until Oct. 31, 2013. At the time of his retirement, Ron was one of the longest-serving circuit court judges in Oregon.
In his long and distinguished career, Ron served in every capacity in both the civil and criminal courts, but his passion was the juvenile courts. Ensuring that the justice system protected the most vulnerable and their welfare was very important to him.
Ron also enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, backpacking with his children and working on his ranch in retirement with his horses, Sage and Kahlua and his dogs, Duchess and Sam, by his side.
Ron is survived by his children, Mark Poole of Lafayette, California, Melissa Olson (Michael) of Roseburg, and Matthew Poole (Colleen) of Portland; his sister Linda Lively of Kingsland, Texas; and seven grandchildren, Austin and Julia Poole of Lafayette, California, Marina and Danil Olson of Roseburg and Jackson, Cayden and Allison of Portland.
Ron will long be remembered for his faithful public service to Douglas County and his no-nonsense and impartial judgment. However, he will particularly be remembered for his devotion to the children of this community and to his Texas roots: Hook ‘em Horns!
