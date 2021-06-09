Howard Crinklaw Jr. passed away peacefully at the family home, on June 6th, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa to Howard Sr. and Catharine Crinklaw.
The majority of his adolescent years were spent in Monte Vista and Denver, Colorado. After high school he set out for the Gulf Coast oil fields to find his fortune. He may not have found monetary fortune but, he did find his lifetime love in Isabelle Broussard. They married and then headed to Oregon where job prospects were more promising.
Shortly after arriving in Oregon the Korean conflict broke out and Howard was drafted into the Army. The majority of his military time was served on Kodiak Island in Alaska as base electrician. After being discharged at the rank of Private 1st Class E3, he and Isabelle settled in Roseburg where he began a long career with Douglas Electric Cooperative. Starting as an apprentice lineman and rising to the General Manager position from which he retired in 1989. Howard was very active in regional public power circles where he established many lifelong friendships. Outside of his professional life he was a 70-year Masonic Lodge member where he was awarded the 33rd degree.
Howard is survived by his three sons Rick (Carla), Greg, and Glen (Sandy); his grandkids, Garrett (Molly), Kaley, and Kerey (Allexa); and great-grandchild, Marlee; and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle, his parents, and his sisters, Roberta Reigan and Carol Cantelo.
Howard will be missed by those who knew him but he left us with many lessons on living a life of strength, compassion, and integrity.
A memorial service for Howard is scheduled for Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Roseburg Masonic Lodge, 920 S.E. Cass Ave., Roseburg, OR. Covid19 safety protocols will be observed with unvaccinated attendees required to wear masks during indoor service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to American Legion or CHI Mercy Home Health and Hospice.
