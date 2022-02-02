Howard "Hod" Hunter Turner, Jr., 83, passed away Jan. 23, 2022, in Cumming, Georgia after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Harriett Turner, sisters, Carolyn, Cynthia and Barbara Ann.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katherine, daughters, Shannon (Mike) Foley, Kristin (Steve) Eastabrooks, grandchildren, Michael Turner Foley, Caroline and Isabella Eastabrooks and many nieces and nephews. Hod was born in Roseburg, Oregon. He graduated from the University of Oregon and is a member of Phi Delta Theta and an Army Veteran. He was President of the Salem, Oregon Jaycees and was also an Oregon State Jaycees Vice President.
The family moved to Roswell, Georgia in 1972. Hod had a long, successful career in sales, including induction into the Willy Loman Society. He was the proud owner of showrooms in the Atlanta and Chicago Merchandise Marts. He was an avid marathon runner, completing 26 of them all over the U.S. and Canada. He retired from running, after his grandchildren were born, cheering for his beloved Oregon Ducks and Georgia sports teams. He was a collector of all things PEZ. He was most proud of his grandchildren as he helped to guide, mentor and spend as much time with them as he was able.
No Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The American Parkinson's Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
