Howard Wayne Gausnell passed away peacefully in his home on April 2, 2021 with his daughter by his side. He was born on October 28, 1942 in Yuba City, California to Samuel Wilson and Hester Sarah Clara (Cain) Gausnell. He was the second of four sons.
He spent his early years as an avid baseball player/fan in Marysville, California. The family moved to Roseburg in 1958. Howard graduated from RHS in 1960. He went to work at US Plywood, which later became Champion International, alongside his father and brothers. He was later elected and served as the President, then Business Agent for the IWA Union.
He met and married Bonita Sue Laycock on July 25, 1964. They had two children, Debra Ann and Steven Lynn. In his 20's he spent his weekends and vacations commercial salmon fishing in his boat, "The HOBO.” He and Bonnie spent 26 years together, adventuring in Oregon. They loved camping, water skiing, swimming, fishing, crabbing, and clamming. They also took many trips to the Oregon Desert.
Howard was an avid pool player. He played for the Idle Hour Tavern, most of his adult life. He loved his time spent with his many friends and family at the Idle Hour Tavern. Although many are not blood related, they meant no less to him. Among his other favorite activities were the Annual Men's spring trips to the desert and their Annual Elk Camp.
Later in life Howard found a new love in Trudy Amelia Mott. They spent their time exploring the North Umpqua and Oregon Coast with their dog, Sophie, until Trudy passed away in 2002.
He was preceded in death by Trudy; his parents Samuel and Hester Gausnell; brother Sam, Jr. and sister-in-law, Mae Gausnell; as well as brother Johnny Lee Gausnell.
Howard is survived by his children Debra Wilkinson and husband Brad, Steven Gausnell and wife Suzy; four grandchildren, Pete Calvert and wife Kelsey and Kyle Calvert, McKenzy and Brady Gausnell; and one great-granddaughter, Alena Ray Calvert and his many nieces and nephews.
He will be missed greatly by all.
