Ida Ackroyd Feb 15, 2023

Ida Ackroyd, age 83, passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born March 22, 1939, in Hamburg, Arkansas. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Terry.

She was such a beautiful, kind, caring soul who enjoyed her family. She loved camping, reading, shopping and keeping the road HOT in her yellow Chevy Colorado.

She is survived by sons Bill Ackroyd, Bob (Cathy) Ackroyd and daughter Alisa (Bill) See, as well as her beloved grandchildren Mistie, Amy, Rachel, BJ and numerous great grandchildren.

Service will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Riddle Cemetery.
