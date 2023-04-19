Born on Aug. 3, 1933, Ila Marie (Welch) Jenkins was finally held by Jesus on March 26, 2023, at the age of 89.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her husband, (Bud) Carl L Jenkins, three of her four children; Nancy Lethlean, Wayne Jenkins and Beverly Jenkins, parents Franklin and Catherine Welch, brother Lawrence Welch (Bonnie), brother-in-law Bill Robison (Naomi), brother-in-law Baxter Robison (Ruby), sister-in-law Marcella Johnston (Dennis), sister-in-law Helen Feigle (Bill), sister-in-law Charlice Neagle, sister-in-law Rosie Gifford (Gayle) and countless other friends and family.
She is survived by her oldest daughter, Regina Guse; grandchildren Allen Guse (Kristi), Sheila Guse, Michelle Haislip (Michael), Judy Cannon (Cory Culmer), Brenda Lankford (Chris) and Kala Jenkins; great-grandchildren Ethan, Aaron, Sarah (Garrett), Elijah, Joshua, Lilliana, Jacob, Emily, Daniel, and Tia; nephews, Tony Welch and Gary Welch; nieces Kathy Mack (Vince) and Jody Cabrerra (Poncho); brother Merle Welch (Jeannie) and brother-in-law Greg Jenkins (Marilyn).
She also held dear, numerous beloved nephews and nieces on her husband’s side, both living and already gone; Diana, Mike, Jeff, Steve, Vickie, Richard, Chris, Kathy, Mike, Randy, Kim, Alan, Greg, Rick, Terry, Linda, Sherry, Terry, Janis, Rocky, Patty, Tonya and their respective families.
She was quite a lady and had a really forceful personality, much because she had to. She was a blessing to those who knew her. She loved God when things were hard (and they often were) and when things were good. She served him and her family faithfully.
I have no doubt that she entered his presence hearing "Well done, good and faithful servant". She will be missed.
There will be a memorial service held for those who loved her, at Green Community Church on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at 3777 Carnes Rd, Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
