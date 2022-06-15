Ina was born Dec. 11, 1932, to Lester and Myrna Spencer in Yoncalla, Oregon. She grew up in the Canyonville and Riddle area with her three brothers and three sisters. Ina excelled in sports throughout high school in Canyonville and was a star softball pitcher and volleyball player. She loved going to dance halls from Glendale to Roseburg with family and friends.
Ina married Elmer (Van) VanEpps in 1950. They lived in Tri City, Powers, Eugene and Chester, California. They ended up on North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek to be near son Tom and family. She worked at South Umpqua High School cafeteria, retiring as head cook, helping to feed thousands of students and staff over the years. She had fond memories of her friends from the kitchen and loved to stay in touch.
She was like a mother to many of both her sons’ friends and was always there for anyone in need.
Ina’s love of sports continued throughout her life, especially South Umpqua High School sports and Doc Stewarts baseball, as well as her “favorite pro quarterbacks.” After Elmer’s passing in 1996, she married Mack Eubanks of Myrtle Creek. They had eight years together and enjoyed traveling and going to sports events and family gatherings. She was so lucky to have been married to two great men. She always looked for and hoped for the best in every person and was interested in all the details! Her smile and sweet personality were shining traits that lasted throughout her life.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands Elmer VanEpps and Mack Eubanks; siblings Les, Leona, Dave, Glenda and Allen; family members Taylor Freeman, Heather Huntley and Kathy Wilson. She is survived by sons; Wayne (Julie) VanEpps and Tom (Wanda) VanEpps. Grandchildren; David (Kristin) VanEpps, Daniel (Brooke) VanEpps, Kristin (Kyle) Brockman, Cody VanEpps and Anna Langworthy. Great-grandchildren; Mercedes, Gunner, Harbor, Yara, Ethan and Charli. Sister, Laura (Kenny) Sisco and numerous nieces and nephews.
No formal services will be held. She is interred next to Elmer at the Canyonville Masonic Cemetery. Remembering her with a smile and a kind thought is appreciated.
