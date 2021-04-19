Ingrid was born April 2, 1952 and passed April 9, 2021.
She is survived by her mother, brother and sister. She had two daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She loved butterflies and her grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Lookingglass Cemetery.
