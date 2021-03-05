On March 4, 2021, Ione Esther Rammage went home to the Lord. She was born and raised in a rural Minden, Nebraskan farm.
Ione lived a full life in her nearly 100 years. She was married to her husband Dean in 1942, and they raised two sons together, Dave and Dexter. Dean and Ione are survived by their sons and by their grandchildren, Scott, Stacy, Amanda, Megan and Hazel as well as twelve great-grandchildren.
Ione was well known for her artistry and skills as a homemaker. She won countless blue ribbons for crafting projects and paintings, and she loved playing and listening to music on the piano and organ. Ione’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren always knew she would have something sweet baking in the oven when they visited her.
Through the end of her life, Ione told stories about her years as a teacher in a Nebraskan one-room schoolhouse and then at her Green area Happy Day Kindergarten. She was a gifted teacher who deeply cared for every student she taught.
Most importantly, Ione is remembered as a woman of God. She raised her sons in church, and she taught them to know and to love the Lord. One of her favorite hymns, “Tis so Sweet to Trust in Jesus” ends with this line: “...and I know that Thou art with me, wilt be with me to the end.” Ione’s hope was in Jesus, and her family knows that He was with her until the end of this life and she will now be with Him for eternity.
There will be a private celebration with family.
