April 30th, 1926 - July 20th 2021
Late Tuesday evening, we suffered a great loss to our community and family. Irene May Marcotti of Tri City fell ill at the age of 95 and went to be with her beloved husband Pete on July 20th, 2021.
Irene May Radford was born in Bristol, England, to her mother Elsie Jane Cox and father Percy James Radford. It was in England during WWII that Irene would meet the love of her life, Warren Pete Marcotti. The two fell in love while Pete was serving with the 79th Quartermaster Regiment for the U.S. Military. They married in 1945, and shortly after welcomed the arrival of their first child in 1946. It was not until January 1947 that Irene was able to immigrate to the United States with her small child to reunite with her husband. The Marcottis found a home on the East Coast in Boston, Massachusetts, and began to grow their family with the arrival of their second child in February of 1948. Irene loved the idea of a big family and she and Pete grew their household to six children in total. The family moved over the West Coast and found residence in Southern Oregon for the duration of their marriage. Irene enjoyed gardening, painting, doing puzzles, traveling, playing her piano and all of her very special dogs over the years. Of course, Irene enjoyed time with her family the most and friends.
Irene is survived by her 3 siblings, Clive Radford, John Radford and Audrey (Len) Alloway; 4 children, Jane (James) Griffith, Carol (Tom) Rose, Irene (Gary) Mackey, & Warren (Rhonda) Marcotti Jr.; Her 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 children, Carl (Kathi) Marcotti (d. 2008), and Elizabeth Marcotti (d. 1964); 1 grandchild, Warren L. Marcotti III; and her husband, Pete.
Friends and Family will be meeting August 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Chapel to celebrate the life of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and friend.
