Iris Elaine Smith was born the third of four children to Edith and Elmer Helsel on November 5, 1941 in LaConner, WA, passed away peacefully after a short battle with Alzheimers on April 23, 2021 in Corvallis, OR. She was 79 years old.
Since 1966, Iris resided in Winston, OR with her husband of 40 years, Boots, who passed away in 2001. They had two daughters, Janis Hazelton of Blodget, OR and Brenda Horner of Eugene, OR.
In 2004, after 27 years, she retired from (Civil Bend) McGovern Middle School where she worked as a teacher's-aid for special-education children. She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, grandmother, sister, wife, aunt and friend. Evidence of a life well-lived is found in the many who remember her.
She is survived by her daughters Janis Hazelton and husband Kenny of Blodgett, OR, and Brenda Horner and husband Randy of Eugene, OR; sister, Lula Cobb of Port Orford, OR; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
