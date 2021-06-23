Please join us for a loving farewell as we gather to celebrate the life of Iris Smith Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Please bring photos, stories and memories to share with family.
