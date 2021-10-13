Jack Arthur Keller Sr., a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away Oct. 5, 2021, after contracting the COVID-19 virus. The son of Dorwin & Dorothy Keller, Jack A. Keller Sr. grew up in Wabash, Indiana, born Dec. 16, 1934. Jack later moved to Oregon with his parents and brother, Dorwin "Sonny" Keller. In 2004, Jack married his wife Phyllis, and together they lived in Kalispell, Montana, until he passed with her by his side. At the age of 20, Jack A. Keller Sr. enlisted in the Army. He valued this service and fought in the Korean War from 1954-1955. He served four years in the Army, returning to Lookingglass, Oregon, to his first-wife Mattie and their children. Jack A. Keller Sr. is survived by his first-wife, Mattie Keller (Thompson), and wife at the time of death, Phyllis Keller; son Jack A. Keller Jr., and daughter Cathy Baily. Jack's youngest daughter, Shelly Keller, passed in 2017. Jack has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His loved ones will remember his love for collecting knick-knack’s, rebuilding his tractors, wood work, fishing, and exploring new places. He will be laid to rest at the Roseburg V.A. A service honoring the life of Jack A. Keller Sr. will be held at a later date.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
For a variety of reasons, several area restaurants are for sale
-
Roseburg caregiver accused of stealing more than $73K from patient
-
Local businesswoman has started Mercy Appreciation Month to say thank you
-
One arrested as DINT seizes 66K marijuana plants from illegal grow
-
Sutherlin woman jailed after reportedly threatening another person with a knife
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Newsletters, in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.