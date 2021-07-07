Jack D. Hanna, long-time resident of Sutherlin, passed away on 6/26/21. Jack was beloved by family and friends alike. Jack quit High School early to join the Marines and fight for his country in the Korean War. He recently graduated with an honorary diploma from his old high school in Dufur, OR. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife Laurel, his stepdaughter Penny Anderson, and his son, Gary. Jack is survived by his children Jack Hanna Jr., Judy Hanna-O'Brien, Jerry Hanna, Monte Peeler, Kathleen Sulffridge, Amanda Carwithen, 13 grandkids and numerous great grandkids.
His memorial service will be held on July 12th from 12:30p.m.-2:30p.m. at the Sutherlin Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.