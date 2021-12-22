Jack L. Jones passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born in Bloomfield, Iowa on Nov. 23, 1931, to Charles and Bertha Jones. Jack moved to Springfield, Oregon, as a young child and graduated from Springfield High School. He lived in Oregon the rest of his life in Klamath, Coos and Douglas Counties. After high school, he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. Later, earning a master’s degree of education from the University of Oregon, Jack continued to teach in Bandon, Oregon until 1967. Switching careers, Jack began to grow cranberries and ranch full time. Jack enjoyed working outside and watching things grow. He raised cattle and sheep in Coos County. He worked hard all his life and instilled in his children the value of honesty, hard work and appreciation for the land. Later in life, Jack moved to Roseburg, Oregon, and became semi-retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in sports and all their undertakings. A familiar phrase of his was, “Let’s talk about your future”. Jack loved his family and they loved him. You would often see Jack riding around on his four-wheeler with his devoted dog, Lizzy. His memory and influence continue to resonate in all their lives.
Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Jones and children; Alison Thompson, Bill Jones and Ann O’Connor. He also leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren behind. One granddaughter preceded him in death. The family is thankful that Jack is resting in peace with his Heavenly Father.
A family service will be held at the Roseburg VA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.