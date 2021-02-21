On February 11, 2021, Jackie "Jack" Morrel Pickett passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter in Pleasant Hill. He was 75. He was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on January 15,1946, to Elvin and Bennetta Pickett.
He was the third of four siblings of which his brothers, Charles and William survive. Jack grew up on the Round Up Ranch and graduated from Canyonville High School in 1964. He joined in December of 1968 and proudly served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of Corporal working as a Loader Operator Specialist and was part of the Eighth Army US Infantry Regiment based in Camp Humphreys in the Anjeong-ri of Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
After an honorable discharge, Jack returned to Canyonville where he started a life-long career in farming and logging. In July of 1972, he married Teri Sue Starkson and they had two children. Jack enjoyed a full life and had many hobbies including hunting and fishing. He loved all kinds of auctions, you'd never knew what he would be bidding on and dragging home! Always social and involved, he would never hesitate to lend a helping hand where it was needed. He was very active within the Canyonville Odd Fellows IOOF #14 Lodge, Canyonville Rebecca Lodge #188 and Myrtle Creek Encampment Lodge #79. Jack dedicated over 55 years to the IOOF #14 Lodge, where he earned the lifelong achievement of the honorable "Nobel Grand" role. Jack also held the distinguished position as Exalted Ruler for the State of Oregon Encampment.
He loved giving back to his local community by serving on the Board of Directors for the Canyonville Volunteer Fire Department. Later in life, he found love for the second time. He married Doneva Koepke. Together, they shared a love of history and travel. Trips to England, Europe and Greece were among the highlights. With a quest for learning more about the "Pickett" name in the Civil War, they spent time on the east coast doing research. J
ack was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his brother, Edward. He is survived by his brothers Charles (Delores) of Medford, and William (Harolene) of Canyonville. His children Jeffrey (Dusty) of Canyonville and Joyce (Tom) of Pleasant Hill. His granddaughters, Kaitlin (Antonio) and her two children of Sacramento, Riley and Arin of Canyonville.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the IOOF Cemetery in Canyonville, Oregon. Donation's in Jackie's honor can be made to : Canyonville IOOF #14 Canyonville, OR . Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
