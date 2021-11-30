Jacki Lynn Ritter of Sutherlin, Oregon, died on Nov. 26, 2021, at age 67. Jacki had a long and strenuous battle against sarcoma, an insidious, rare cancer. She fought hard against its cycle of remission and recurrence until her window of hope closed. As she neared the end of her life, she was at home under hospice care with her family.
Jacki was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who always stood up for herself. She was also a dog mom to Gretel, her beloved German Shepard. Numerous family members and friends will lovingly remember Jacki, especially her husband of 48 years, Robert; their twin daughters, Rebecca Wells, and Emily Ritter; granddaughter, Alyssa Wells; and her sister Judy Chapman.
Jacki was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Vera Louise Ball of Tehachapi, California. She was the younger of two children. Her father served full-time in the United States Air Force, so Jacki grew up in the military family lifestyle. She lived in Japan when she was a toddler and then several different states as she grew older. Girl Scouts, Job’s Daughters, and Sunday school were distinct parts of her childhood. Their final military assignment sent the family to California, where she attended Norte Vista High School in Riverside.
After graduation, Jacki went to work as an operator for a public utility company. She honed her skills and quickly advanced, breaking gender barriers, becoming the first female cable splicer, climbing telephone poles, and mucking out manholes. She soon married Robert. They settled in Atascadero, California.
Then the ultimate change in her life came when she had newborn twins and became a full-time mom. As the girls started growing up, Jacki and Robert decided to move to Oregon and grow timber on a farm. She fulfilled that dream, and then along the way, she also became a successful amateur geologist. What began as a simple rockhound hobby naturally led to the creation of beautiful lapidary projects.
Those who knew Jacki will remember her as a powerful, courageous, and independent woman. She had confidence, and she knew who she was.
Jacki requested that there be no funeral or memorial service. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in her memory to the Sarcoma Foundation https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/
