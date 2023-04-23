Easter morning, April 9, 2023, Jackie Lee Whitlock, born July 29, 1942, joined our Lord, her mother Dorothy Franco, her father Jack Franco, her aunt Mable Lorek, her Sweet Angel Baby, best friend Bobbi Oeleis, and other friends and family in heaven.
She leaves behind her loving spouse, Don Whitlock and loving children, Jim and Romana Bailey, Leah Bailey, Patricia and Paul Jordan, and Cheryl and Ron Kobernik. She also leaves treasured cousins including Bob and Joyanne Woodruff in Washington, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends and family.
Jackie lived in Roseburg most of her life. She traveled with her father and mother as a small child having many adventures in Oregon and California. The family settled in Roseburg while she was little and she attended schools here and made many wonderful friends, that she kept up with all through her life. She lived in Roseburg on Jackson Street, where she met many wonderful families. She spoke often of the Adamskis and Devasiers and many others she spent time with.
She started work in grocery stores, married Jack Bailey, and was given her four children. She loved all her children and gave them a wonderful childhood on the ranch on Corvallis Avenue. She also owned J & J markets and Gold n’ Glitter for many years. Through her life, she met and interacted with many people who became like family and will never forget her.
She later retired and cared for her mother and aunt as they spent their golden years on Keasey street. She met and married her wonderful caring husband, Don Whitlock and treasured 18 years with him. She fought cancer for the last nine years and had many family members and her husband to help her in her cancer fight and final time of need. While she leaves us here, she will never be gone from our hearts.
