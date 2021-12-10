Jacquelyn (Jackie) Lee Godfrey Nelson, age 83, died peacefully at home on Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family. For 13 years, she battled lung cancer and COPD while continuing to live a full life.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Long Beach, California, to Dorothy Lorraine (Wright) and Charles Frederick Godfrey. After a divorce, her mother remarried, and Jackie was also known by the last name of Shipp, although that was not her legal name. On Sept. 1, 1956, she married her love, James (Jim) Clayton Nelson, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The following spring, she graduated from Baldwin Park High School in California. Shortly after they were married, Jackie and Jim moved to Barstow, California, where Jim worked heavy equipment for his uncle. Ten years later, in 1966, they followed Jim’s brother to Oregon and settled in Riddle with their three children. In the mid-'70s, Jim’s widowed brother, Joe Nelson, passed and his children came to live with them, increasing the family to five teenage children.
Jackie loved all five of her children and was actively involved in their school and extracurricular activities. She was a good mom who was always there for her kids. When the children were grown, she became active in her community of Riddle. Over a 30-year span, she served over 24 years on The Riddle City Council. She was involved in many community activities, and especially loved tending to the flower beds she helped create to beautify downtown Riddle. She was so proud of her town. Later in life, to fill her days, she started delivering Meals on Wheels to her “little old people,” some undoubtedly younger than she was! She did this until a year and a half ago, when her health prevented her from continuing. As an avid reader, an important part of Jackie’s life was the Riddle Library.
After Jim retired from Roseburg Forest Products, they had three years to travel, camp, and hunt together before Jim’s sudden passing in 2003. Those were happy days, and she dearly missed her husband these last 18 years.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Sally L. Bayliss and husband Bill, and their children William Brian Bayliss, Brooke Glazner, and Anthony Bayliss; her daughter, Lori A. Fulton and her husband Steve, and their children Eric Fulton, Andrew Fulton, and Charles Fulton; her son, James (Jim) C. Nelson and his children James Nelson and Kristen McCraw; her son/nephew, Terry D. Nelson and his wife Charlotte, and their daughter Heather Nelson; her daughter/niece Denise J. Nelson and her children, Chris Nielson and Alisha Ford; and her nephew Bill Tremblay and his wife Kelly. She is also survived by her brother Mark Godfrey, and 16 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, James C. Nelson; her sister Nancy Tremblay; her brother-in-law Joe Roy Nelson; niece Rita Miles; and infant granddaughter Staci Lee Bayliss.
She will be greatly missed by her family and community. A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 15, 2022, at the Riddle Community Center. Jackie asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Riddle City Library. This can be done at riddlelibrary.org
