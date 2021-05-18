On July 31, 1942, Jackie Otha Thomas was born at home in Antlers, Oklahoma to Loyd and Norma Thomas. On April 6, 2021, 78 years later, Jackie Otha Thomas left this world and went on back home to rejoin them.
Our Mama, (Lynette Crittenden Thomas) was also there waiting for Daddy, having preceded him in death in December of 2015. Dozens of beloved family and friends beat him to the other side, but after 52 years of marriage it was mainly Mama, he said, that he was anxious to be reunited with. He died at their home in Roseburg, of natural causes.
Jack leaves behind his only sibling, brother Danny Thomas, eight years his junior and also born at home in Antlers (owner of "From Days Gone By" in Roseburg).
Danny provided Jack several nieces and nephews, as did Lynn's five siblings, all of which have a special relationship with their Uncle Jack, and all but one of whom are still here with us. Jackie also preceded his six children, Kim Lilly and Kevin Kendall, who currently live in Texas and Florida, Angela Dene, Daniel Otha, Kevin Loyd, and Andrea Gail, who all reside here in Roseburg, providing him 18 grandchildren and over a dozen great-grandchildren.
In Antlers, Jack went to a one room school house with all the other kids in town, many of whom were cousins and other kin. In the mid 50s, the Thomas family moved to Washington where his maternal family, The Dodd's resided. Jackie completed his high school career in Granger, WA, continuing to win blue ribbons both in 4-H and in track and field events. The Thomas's would then move to Oregon where In lieu of graduating high school, the rambunctious, guitar playing Okie enlisted in the military, like his father before him.
Jack was a mechanic in the Air Force, joining before even turning 18. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and proceeded to have a child each year until 1968. During these "busy" years, if you were of a certain age and living around Douglas County during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, chances are good that you heard our dad play his guitar and sing at many of the local watering holes and music venues. His one-of-a-kind voice, larger than life charisma, and dashing good looks made him the center of attention well into his 70s. He and my mom would spend their last couple decades as the owner operators of Thomas Refinishing with my brother Dan here in Roseburg.
Dad enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing with his best friend Harry Williams. Though we are happy for him to be home with Mama, his presence in our lives will be sorely missed every single day.
A short memorial service, storytelling, pictures, music and a potluck will be held to honor our dad this Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 at my nephew, Daniel's new place, SunnySide at 663 Jackson St. downtown Roseburg from 12-3 p.m.
