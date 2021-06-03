June 12, 1939 to Dec. 24, 2020
Jaclyn Rae Pippen passed away December 24, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease, in Yuba City, California.
Jaclyn (Jaci) was born June 12, 1939 in Missoula, Montana to Clarence and Edith Warren, and later moved to Roseburg as a young girl was a graduate of Roseburg High Class of 1957. Jaclyn is survived by her three children Dena Hansen, Dirk Mitchell, Virgil Pippen and her sister Gaye Warren.
Jaci served in the United States Army, and later worked for the U.S Forest Service and retired from the Ojai Ranger District.
There will be a veterans memorial service for Jaclyn on June 21st, 2021. Memorial service will start at 1 p.m. at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
