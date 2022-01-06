James A. Gilbert of Roseburg passed away on Jan. 2, 2022. He was born on Aug. 7, 1943, to William and Mary Sue Gilbert in Lufkin, Texas. The family moved to California, where he graduated from high school and then joined the U.S. Navy, working as a communications electrician during the Vietnam War. Jim began working for the U.S. Post Office in Canoga Park, while on his time off he would travel. He loved to go to Thailand, and would enjoy the sights and sounds of the foreign land.
Jim is survived by his good friends, George and Suzy Karageuzian; as well as Dennis Hoerner.
He also leaves nieces, nephews, and great-nephews; Carolyn Bellmore (Jerry); Grace and Ruth Petruska; Mark and Marsha Petruska; Daryl Hogan; TJ and Jace Orr-Crofoot; and two brothers-in-law, Peter Petruska and John Henry.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Sue and Dick Ray, and William Gilbert, as well as both sisters, Doris Ann Petruska, and Jeannette Henry.
Special thanks for Estella and James Hudson, and Chris and Russell Polland, for their day-and-night care; and Bristol Hospice, New Horizons, and VA Hospice staff. Military Honors will be rendered at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at VA National Cemetery in Roseburg. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
