James A. Neil Dec 4, 2022 2 hrs ago

James A. Nell (1931 - 2022), long-time resident of Springfield and Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022. Please visit this link for more of his legacy: fordux.wixsite.com/jimnellslife
