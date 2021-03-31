2/1/1967 - 3/17/2021
James was born in Portland, Oregon at Immanuel Hospital. He grew up largely in Troutdale area with his sisters Cari, Kathy, Karen.
James was preceded in death by his sister Karen Kuether. He has two living sisters, Cari Norin (Dave) and Kathleen Larecy (Dave); sons, Derek and Christofer; daughter, Kendra; and parents, Jim and Joyce Kuether.
James’ life ended on St. Patrick’s Day 2021 at Medford, OR, Asanti Hospital due to heart complications. James loved to hunt and fish and was an Army Veteran who had served his country overseas.
A service will be held on April 12th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Roseburg National Cemetery.
