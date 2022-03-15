Heaven gained a very special angel on Dec. 11, 2021 at home in Sutherlin, Oregon. With his wife Daisy and family by his side. James (Jim) Alton Gilbert born May 27, 1932, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Lloyd and Pauline Gilbert. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Gilbert and Ruth Pauline Hedges, his late wife of 54 years, Wanda (Ross) Gilbert and daughter, Tammy (Gilbert) Dye. Three brothers, Ed (wife Pat) Bill, sister Jeanette (husband Bob Kriz) brother David Gilbert. He is survived by his wife Daisy, brother Bob (Wife Deanna) of Redmond, Oregon, sister In-law Alberta Gilbert of Oakridge, Oregon. His son, Ron Gilbert (wife Sue) of Deer Lodge, Montana, daughter, Sherry (husband Doug Long) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, stepson's Eron Somirs (wife Jessica) of Sutherlin, Oregon, Chris Benefiel of Tigard, Oregon. 12 grandkids, 22 great-grandkids and four great-great-grandkids. Jim and Wanda also helped raise over 40 foster children in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, at the Wixon Youth Ranch.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force 1950 - 1954. He worked in the timber industry locally and retired from Pope & Talbot pellet mill in South Dakota. Jim loved woodworking, metal detecting, hunting, he absolutely loved the game of golf but he especially loved people. Jim loved to travel, he especially loved when he was stationed in North Africa, he loved the different cultures and to learn all about their way of life. When he retired, he and his wife of 54 years were able to travel the United States before they settled in Sutherlin, Oregon, where later he lost her and later married his present wife Daisy of 14 years. Jim continued to have a very fulfilling life especially teaching Daisy the game of golf. We continued to travel and visit family and friends. Jim loved to share his wisdom and talents with anyone interested in learning. As a friend to nearly everyone he met and became a true friend and mentor to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Roseburg National Cemetery on April 4 at 3 p.m. Taylor's Mortuary Winston, Oregon.
