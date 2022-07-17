James Cuddy went suddenly but peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 22, 2022. He was born in Sasebo, Japan, around 1946 and placed in a Christian orphanage until the age of 13 when he was adopted by a family that lived in Trail, Oregon.
After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was a cook. He was honorably discharged after two years. Upon his return home, he attended Judson Baptist College in Portland where he also met his future wife, Janis Short. They were married on Aug. 25, 1972. This August 2022, they would have been married 50 years.
He obtained an Associate of Arts degree in June of 1978. Jim and Jan were blessed with three lovely daughters; Jennifer, Jannell and Jaime, as well as four adorable granddaughters; Brooklyn, Makenna, Emma and Karissa. Jim made his career with Pacific Power in Grants Pass, Klamath Falls and Roseburg. He worked his way up from meter reader to manager until he retired. Jim loved life, loved his family even more, and his Lord and Savior the most. He lived his life by Proverbs 3:5. He loved to whitewater raft the Rogue River, hike and camp. He loved every sport, especially tennis and pickleball.
He is survived by his four adopted siblings, his wife, children and grandchildren. He was laid to rest amongst his fellow veterans at Roseburg National Cemetery with full honors. He will be missed by all. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors 541-537-9300.
