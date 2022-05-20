12/27/1950 - 5/7/2022
It is with great sadness that we, the family, announce James (Jim/Jimmy) Osborn, 71 years of age, left his earthly life to begin his Heavenly journey on Saturday, May 7 with his devoted and loving wife, Lou Ann, by his side. Jimmy was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Stockton, California. Jim graduated from Escalon High School with the Class of 1969. He moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in 1972 after honorably being discharge from the U.S. Army, following a tour in Vietnam. Jim loved his country and proudly served for it. He was a long-time resident of Riddle, Oregon, making it his home for 48 years.
Jim worked in the timber industry most of his life as a heavy-duty mechanic and shop foreman before retiring. He and his wife were owners of Trueblood Real Estate, located in Myrtle Creek, for 22 plus years. Jim has been an active member of Tri-City Baptist Church for over 45 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and touring on his Honda Goldwing. Jim and Lou Ann would take off on many spontaneous motorcycle rides, both short and long, touring many different U.S. states and Canada. Sharing smiles, laughs and good times with his riding friends, especially with his brother, Mike, were some of his happiness times. He and Lou Ann also enjoyed traveling and have made many memories vacationing in Mexico, Canada, Jamaica, numerous states, and taking several cruises. His greatest gift in life was helping others and often did so anonymously. Jim bravely battled cancer for three years, continually putting others before himself. Jim loved life to its fullest and was gifted with a quick wit, a contagious laugh and seldom met a stranger.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, his high school sweetheart, Lou Ann.
Jimmy was blessed with three children: Shelly (Jim) Gruver, Bradley (Lisa) Osborn, and Lacey (Shane) Williams. His blessings continued with five grandchildren, Micki, Christopher, Lane, Sylis and Sydney and then even more family blessings of two great-grandchildren, Marie and Hunter. His family was important to him and his faith in God was strong.
Jim is survived by his father Dale Osborn, brother Mike Osborn and sister Diana Mann. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Osborn and brother-in-law Ed Mann.
Special thanks to Jim's close friends for their love, help and respect over the past three years while battling cancer: David Clinton, Bruce VanKlaveren, Dwayne Allen, Gary Brownson, Mike McMannus, Bill Duncan, and John Prohoroff.
Memorial service honoring Jim will be held at the Tri-City Baptist Church, 158 Crest Drive, Myrtle Creek, on Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m.
