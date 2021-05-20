Jim was born on October 10, 1952, in Medford, Oregon, to parents Elden and Joanie Davidson. On May 7, 2021, he passed away peacefully at home with me and his doggy, Buddy by his side.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Kathleen Ramey; brother-in-law, Winston Tucker; sister-in-law, Nancy Daniels; and nephew, Jaime Tucker.
He is survived by his wife, Debi Noel Davidson, who he married on March 7, 1998; children, Ronda and Shawn Tew; granddaughter, Katura Tew; siblings, Jan and Terry Cornutt, Kelly and Danielle Davidson, Diane Tucker, Ginny and Jack Wilborn, John Noel and partner Susie Johnston; and numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Jim was an outstanding athlete with awards and accolades too numerous to list. As a pitcher and outfielder, Jimmy was part of the 1971 American Legion Baseball Championship team. He was drafted by the Cleveland Indians while in high school, but his dream was to play college basketball and baseball. He did both at Linn-Benton Community College, helping that team win the Oregon Community College Athletic Association baseball championship and was inducted into the Northwest Community College Sports Hall of Fame. He credited his beloved mentor/coach Dick McLain with getting him a contract to play for the San Francisco Giants organization.
After a stint with the Giants, Jim returned to Roseburg and worked a number of years for Ramey Hydraulics. That work sent him all over the world. He loved to regale us with stories of those travels, particularly the caribou and diamonds at Yellowknife, the “police” and hookers in Togo, Africa, the cat sized rats at the Hartford co-generation plant and his butt chewing by a Navy Admiral in Washington. He found his true love when he went to work for the City of Roseburg Parks Department. He spent a couple years working on Stewart Park Golf Course. Jimmy loved to adjust the pin placements, according to Jim, “to help the golfers become better golfers.” He was quite pleased with himself; the golfers were just annoyed! He transferred to Sunshine Park where he was in his element maintaining five ball fields, interacting with the coaches and players and the myriad of regulars that would walk the trails.
Jimmy retired in 2019 with big plans that were unfortunately curtailed by COVID restrictions and his health. I was 9 and Jimmy was 16 when we first met. As a young girl I had this impression he was a quiet man. Was I wrong! He loved to talk and debate endlessly. As many of you know, getting a word in could be difficult at times. It’s awfully quiet now without him, but I am surrounded by the beauty he created. He was my joy; kind, creative, spontaneous, stubborn, fun. We shared a great love and respect for one another and were perfect partners in all aspects of life. It was a blessing and honor to be a part of Jimmy’s world.
Jim was adamant there be no memorial services. However, if you wish to honor him, please consider a contribution to the Roseburg American Legion Baseball Program, PO Box 1294, Roseburg, OR 97470.
My deepest gratitude to our family and friends for your love and support. I don’t know what I would do without you. Jimmy loved you all. “Let us not cry because it’s over. Let us smile because it happened.” Dr. Seuss.
