James Ellis Wright was born Mar. 27, 1931, in Winchester, Idaho, to Stanley and Beatrice Wright. He grew up in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, graduating from Grangeville High School in 1951. He attended the University of Idaho, Eastern Washington State and graduated from Southern Oregon College.
James taught elementary school for 3 years in Grangeville, Idaho, and then moved to Roseburg in 1961, where he taught for 30 years in Glide, Oregon. He commercial fished for salmon for 12 summers during his teaching years.
James was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Masonic Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite, Douglas County Shrine Club and Hillah Shrine and served on the Kid Talk Board and the State Oregon Education Association Board.
He passed away on July 14, 2022, and is survived by two daughters: Sonia Wright (Joe Criscione) and Lottie Hamrick (Michael Hamrick), one grandson Alexander Hamrick, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Yvonne of 62 years, his twin brother Arthur Wright and older sisters Hazel Dickson and Kathleen Roberts.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Taylor's Family Chapel in Winston.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.