James (Jim) David Fosback went to be with our Lord on Aug. 14, 2022, at age 90. Jim was born on Apr. 26, 1932, in Cushman, Oregon, on the Siuslaw River to Cornelius C. Fosback and Emily C. (White) Fosback.
Jim graduated from Roseburg High School with the Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army in the 7th Signal Company based in Korea. Jim spent his career working for the Hult Lumber Company and Roseburg Forest Products.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn (Mahoney) Fosback, son Steve Fosback and wife LaDonna, daughter Cyndi (Fosback) James; grandchildren Ron and Rene LeBlanc, Jason, James and Leah James, Tracy Hansen, Gerry Hansen and wife Naomi; great-grandchildren Alyssa LeBlanc, Lily, Hanna and Erik Hansen, and Clara James.
He was very close to his neighbors Joe and Shirley Jaukkuri and Cindy and Lonnie Sanders, who he considered to be part of his family.
Jim had many hobbies, which began with racing cars at an early age. He then accelerated his love of speed by racing jet boats around the world. Around 2010, he slowed things down a bit and followed a passion of wagons, wagon trains and blacksmithing. He played a large role in establishing the blacksmithing exhibit at the Canyonville Museum for the South Umpqua Historical Society.
He will be missed for his kind, humble and adventurous spirit.
His friends and loved ones have organized a memorial service to honor his life and military service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, on Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m.
