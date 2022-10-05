James (Jim) Peter Pynch was born in San Bernadino, California, on Oct. 9, 1935. Jim was the 8th of 9 children born to Elizabeth and Wendall Pynch. The Pynch family moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon, in 1942. Throughout his school years, Jim was very involved in football, 4H and FFA and choir. After graduating in 1954, from Cottage Grove High School, he played a semester of football at Western Oregon University and was also a member of the Oregon National Guard for two years. He also happened to start dating his lifelong partner, Bonnie Beth Raisor, around this time.
On Aug. 27, 1955, Jim married Bonnie in Cottage Grove. They moved around a bit before settling in the Roseburg area in 1961. Jim and Bonnie had seven children, which they raised in the Glide School District and they were heavily involved in their community. Jim was involved with 4H for years and served on the Glide Ag Advisory Board. Early on, Jim was on the Glide School Board and was instrumental in bringing the FFA program to the High School. He was involved in many other boards and committees, including St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Douglas County Livestock Association and the Dixonville Scales. He has been a longtime member of both St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and All Souls Parish.
Jim and Bonnie raised their children on a 300-acre ranch in Dixonville, with about every farm animal you could think of, and maybe a few wild ones, too. Ranch life was Jim’s second job. His day job was construction. Jim spent over 50 years in the construction industry, retiring at age 75. He worked on many large and small projects, in several states and quite a wide variety. He worked in about every type of construction you could imagine, and some you couldn’t. Jim worked for large companies, and partnered in others. He left a long-lasting imprint with such a vast number of projects he has worked on over the years.
Throughout his life, between the small community he lived in and the industries he worked in, Jim made many, many friends. Jim loved to visit with people over the years, whether longtime friends or even strangers making a wrong turn into the ranch. Some of his closest friends over the years were the Sander’s family next door, Steve Gorthy and, of course, the Bill and Cora Fummerton family.
Jim is survived by his children and their families: Joe, Teresa, Gerald, Carla, Sandy, Jeff and Jamey. Jim and Bonnie had 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Jim also had over 100 nieces and nephews. He truly enjoyed his family, immediate and extended, even taking in extras over the years. His large family may be his biggest achievement.
Not too many people can say it, but this is actually the second obituary written for Jim. At a young age, he was run over and an obituary was printed in the local paper for him. Over his many years, Jim endured many life experiences, including also being run over by a tractor just a few years ago. He was, as many knew, a tough ol’ bastard. Retiring was nearly impossible for Jim, who continued to insist on giving his opinion or direction on projects, whether in construction or ranching.
Jim Pynch was larger than life, and he enjoyed his fully. The Pynch family will hold a service at St. Joseph’s Church in Roseburg on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m., with a reception following at the ranch in Dixonville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
