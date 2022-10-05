James (Jim) Peter Pynch was born in San Bernadino, California, on Oct. 9, 1935. Jim was the 8th of 9 children born to Elizabeth and Wendall Pynch. The Pynch family moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon, in 1942. Throughout his school years, Jim was very involved in football, 4H and FFA and choir. After graduating in 1954, from Cottage Grove High School, he played a semester of football at Western Oregon University and was also a member of the Oregon National Guard for two years. He also happened to start dating his lifelong partner, Bonnie Beth Raisor, around this time.

