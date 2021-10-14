James “Keith” Reisman passed on Sept. 29, 2021, with Susan and his daughter Kim Mora holding him. Keith was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Aug. 8, 1941. Ninnekhah, Oklahoma was where he spent some of his schoolings and in Santa Paula, California, during his high school years. In Ventura JR College, he met Connie, the mother of his three children, Kim (Joe) Mora, Kevin (Deanna) and Cory, and sisters, Lona Hill and Linda Westgard. After many years in Roseburg, Keith met “the love of his life” Susan and for 39 years they enjoyed international travel – six weeks in New Zealand and Australia, three weeks in Turkey, three weeks in Chia and Tibet, plus other trips and river cruises, 17 winters in Hemet, CA RV Park, and the Oregon football games.
Keith retired from the Douglas County Assessor’s Office. He graduated from Eastern Oregon State College. His stepchildren are Rich (Kim) Ruhl, and Dana (Marty) Anderson. His grandchildren are Lana, Joey, JJ, Chelsea, Alyssa, Brett, Kayla, Richelle, Kielyn and Jade. His great-grandchildren are Joseph, John and Reagan. Keith was the RCC president for two years, and played golf well, until recently, Keith had Parkinson’s Disease.
Please join us Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church for a service, reception follows, masks are required. Donations may be made to Lana Vasquez Missionary/Founder of Life Impact International, PO Box 7523, Thousand Oaks, California, 91359
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.