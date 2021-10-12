James Keith Reisman passed on Oct. 29, 2021, with Susan and his daughter, Kim Mora, holding him. Keith was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Aug. 8, 1941. Ninnekah, Oklahoma, was where he spent some of his schoolings, and in Santa Paula, California, during his high school years. In Ventura Junior College, he met Connie, the mother of his three children, Kim (Joe) Mora, Keven (Deanna) and Cory. After many years in Roseburg, Keith met the love of his life Susan, and for 39 years they enjoyed international travel 6 weeks in New Zealand and Australia, 3 weeks in Turkey, 3 weeks in China and Tibet, plus other trips and river cruises, as well as 17 winters in the Hemet, California RV park, and the Oregon football games.
Keith graduated from Eastern Oregon State College. He retired from the Douglas County Assessor's Office. His stepchildren are Rich (Kim) Ruhl, and Dana (Marty) Anderson. His grandchildren are Lana, Joey, JJ, Chelsea, Alyssa, Brett, Kayla, Richelle, Kielyn and Jade; also surviving Keith are his sisters, Lona Hill and Linda Westguard.
Keith was the RCC President for 2 years, and played golf well, until recently, Keith developed Parkinson's Disease.
Please join us Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church for a service. Reception to follow, masks are required. Donations may be made to Lana Vasquez Missionary/Founder of Life Impact International, PO Box 7524, Thousand Oaks, California, 91359
