Sometimes in life, we get the great honor of having a family member you truly admire.
Kevin supported his family beyond measure, and a large family it was. He was helpful and kind. His love of his family and friends was always YES, no was not a word in his vocabulary.
Kevin never met a stranger. His outgoing personality and friendly spirit were contagious. You couldn’t miss his redhead nor his spunky nature. He was always spontaneous and full of energy – as a child and an adult.
The Drivon family came to Oregon in 1972, where Kevin grew up in Canyonville with his mom (Sondra Drivon), dad (Richard Drivon), and seven siblings.
Kevin attended South Umpqua High School. He began his career as a culinary professional in Oregon which took him to many places like Arizona and Texas. His career highlights took him to Seven Feathers, Oregon Health and Science University and the Portland Zoo in management positions. At one point in the early 2000’s he even owned his own restaurant for a while.
Kevin loved his family and they remained connected throughout his life. Danny, Greg, Mike, Joi, Alicia, Denise, and Lynette were treasured siblings and supporters.
His parents Sondra and Richard preceded him in death but were champions for his success. The family events, gatherings, birthdays, and holidays were filled with lots of love and laughter.
“Our family is like the branches of a tree. We may grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.”
Graveside services will be on July 22, 2023, at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens, 1056 NW Hicks St, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life under the pavilion at River Forks Park.
