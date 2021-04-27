“HOLWLINGWOLF"
James crossed over peacefully at home with loved ones around him on April 7, 2021.
James served in the US Navy from 1963 to 1967, a Vietnam combat veteran, serving on the USS Black (DD-666). He was a loving husband, father of four sons, grandfather and great-grandfather. James enjoyed gardening, hiking and fishing. He was a master leather worker and crafter.
James was proud of his Seneca heritage and shared that through one of his greatest joys, working with Native American youth and Indian Education programs. He loved teaching how to make regalia, drumming and dancing for pow wows. James loved to Pow Wow! Dance on Jams, always in our hearts, Forever and a day.
Arrangement in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
