The family of James N. LaRaut, of Roseburg, is saddened to announce his passing on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 95, just two days shy of his 96th birthday. He was surrounded by his family as he passed in the same bedroom that he was born in and where his father before him also was born and died.
Jim was a tenacious and tough man, but at the same time a charming and loveable man, especially to his grandchildren. He lived a rich and fulfilling life the way that he desired. During his lifetime he worked as a logger; worked many years in road building construction; and as a semi-truck driver. The work that brought him the most pride was his life as a rancher on an Oregon historical century farm that he owned together with his wife Peggy. To Jim there was no better way to spend his time than being on his tractor. In fact, in his own words he requested that his headstone read "Here Lies a John Deere Man."
He was also very proud to have served in World War II as a Sea Bee in the U.S. Navy.
Jim was preceded in death by his eldest son, James N. LaRaut Jr. (Little Jimmy), his father Vernon and mother Vilia LaRaut, as well as four of his sisters Althea Luttrell, Aileen Loomis, Alta Bartram, Wilma Moskal and one brother Darrell Nickson.
He leaves behind his wife of nearly 74 years, Margaret (Peggy), his daughter Judy LaRaut Free, sons Vernon (Pam) LaRaut and Stephen (Lee) LaRaut, sister Verna Lee Mead and cousin, Bob Wrenn. Jim is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care and By Your Side Home Care for all your loving care and support in getting us through this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Luke Herscher who still makes house calls.
At a later date we will announce a time and place for a gathering of family and friends to share their remembrances of Jim. For those who wish, you may make a tax-deductible donation in Jim's memory to the Wilbur Cemetery where Jim served as its caretaker for over 50 years. Donations can be mailed to 438 Brozio Road, Roseburg, OR 97471.
