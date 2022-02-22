James Leon Mason, Jr. was born Oct. 20, 1955, to James Leon Mason Sr. and Laurie Emelia Mason, in Dillard, Oregon. Jim occasionally shared with others that he was birthed so fast that his mom did not have time to get to the hospital and he was washed off in the creek beside their house. This made him smile.
Jim was one of a kind. He lived life by his own rules, did not compromise his beliefs and didn’t apologize for his choices or actions in life. He loved his family, friends and neighborhood community. He served unconditionally, always helping those in need, known or unknown, never asking for anything in return. He was also a devoted Granpa to his only granddaughter, giving so much of his time and talents.
Jim had been a Boy Scout most of his life (in leadership in both Cubs and Boys Scouts), living by the motto “Be Prepared”, and always found a way to serve others. He loved the outdoors and all it had to offer. He loved to fish, camp and hike. Jim rode his bicycle daily and for many miles. He grew his own vegetables, loved woodworking, rocks and minerals. There was never a fix it or repair job that he could not do. He put his shoulder to the wheel and pushed through until he figured it out.
Jim passed at Mercy Hospital on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him or received the blessings of his service he so lovingly gave.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jamie, his son, Seth, and his granddaughter, Kennedy Mason-Lott, all of Roseburg, Oregon; his brother, Randy Mason, and his sister, Katie Johnson, both of White City, Oregon, and other extended family. Both his mother and father preceded him in death.
There will be a memorial service held on Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2001 Bertha Street in Roseburg, where Jim was a faithful member. All who would like to pay their respects to Jim’s family are welcome to attend.
