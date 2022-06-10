James Philip Menke passed away on June 3, 2022. Jim was born in Warroad, Minnesota, on Jan. 10, 1925, to William and Rose Menke. Jim was inducted into the U.S. Army at age 18 and was a PFC in Headquarters Co. 3rd Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment of the 71st Division. His division arrived in LeHavre, France on Feb. 6, 1945. In a period of 92 days, they marched — fighting a large part of the way — 1060 miles while capturing over 80,000 prisoners of war; the bulk of them the hard way. They liberated Gunskirchen Lager concentration camp along the way. His unit pushed farther east than any other U.S. Army unit. Jim received a Bronze Star, plus numerous other medals.
After the war, he returned to Baudette, Minnesota, and met Verna Wilmer. They got married on April 22, 1947, and moved to Oregon in 1951. In 1953, Jim started working for Todd Construction and eventually went out on his own. He built many houses in Douglas County, with the bulk of them being in the Newton Creek area. After retiring, he spent a lot of time in his workshop. He loved doing woodworking and made many things for all his family and friends. He also loved dancing, when he could still manage to do it, and loved playing his polka records.
Jim and Verna had four children: Joanne Havel (Mike Paramo), Rita Ballance (Steve), Bill Menke (Karen), and Randy Menke (Nancy Andrich); four grandchildren: David and Jaimie Havel, Mike Ballance, and Sara Morrow; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Many thanks to caregivers Melissa, Kristeen and Cyndee for all their help along the way. There will be a private family service. We will always love and miss you, Dad.
