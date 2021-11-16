James R. (Jim) McGeehon, a long-time resident of Drain, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2021. He was 88. Jim was born in 1933 in Odin, Illinois, to Arthur and Mabel McGeehon. Jim's working career extended from longshoring in Seward, Alaska; oils rigs in Indiana; dairies in Southern California; ending up in Oregon, working 40 years in the plywood and lumber industry. He enjoyed watching his family grow up, and with border collies at his side, raising livestock on his place in Drain, Oregon.
Jim is survived by daughter, Candance Ferguson (Ron); son, Michael McGeehon (Carol); son, Gene McGeehon (Donna); and daughter Melody Ferguson (Dennis); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jeanne M. McGeehon, five siblings and four step-siblings. There will be a private interment at the Drain City Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
