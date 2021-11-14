James R. (Jim) McGeehon, a long-time resident of Drain, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2021. He was 88. Jim was born in 1933 in Odin, Illinois, to Arthur and Mabel McGeehon. Jims working career extended from longshoring in Seward, Alaska; oil rigs in Indiana; dairies in southern California; ending up in Oregon, working 40 years in the plywood and lumber industry while raising his family. He got the most enjoyment raising his family, and with border collies at his side, raising cattle on his place in Drain, Oregon. Jim is survived by daughter Candace Ferguson (Ron); son Michael McGeehon (Carol); son Gene McGeehon (Donna); and daughter Melody Ferguson (Dennis); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by five siblings and four step-siblings. There will be a private interment at the Drain City Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
