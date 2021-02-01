James Stewart Thomason, 89, of Roseburg, OR, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 22, 2021.
Jim was born on July 29, 1931 in Seattle, WA to parents Gena and J. Thad Thomason. He grew up in West Seattle, and frequently could be found outdoors with his friends in the neighborhood or his cousins at Lake Twelve. He graduated from Seattle University in 1953. While also a Navy Reservist, Jim began a career in banking at First National Bank of WA in Seattle, quickly rising to a management position, and opening a branch in Sitka, AK in 1957. While in Sitka, he met and married the love of his life, Irene Geleszinski. Jim, Irene, and their seven children spent many memorable years in Sitka and Anchorage, Alaska, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, family camping and road trips. In 1978, the family moved to John Day, OR, where they owned and operated Nugget Lanes until moving to Roseburg, OR in 1987. After his retirement from the Douglas County Assessor’s office in 1998, Jim relished golfing with family and friends, once shooting a hole in one.
Jim supported his family and community in many ways, including active involvement in Boy Scouts, Little League, Rotary, Elks, and others. He served on the board of directors at Western Cascade Credit Union (now Cascade Community CU) for many years. He volunteered numerous hours at the Roseburg Visitors Center, honored in 2003 as Recycler of the Year. Known to many as JT throughout his life, RUJ (“rich” Uncle Jim) to his nieces and nephews, and DOD (Dear Old Dad) to his kids, he adored his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his many close friends, and was deeply loved in turn. A charismatic story-teller, he was a friend to all.
Jim is survived by his sons James Jr. (aka Skipper), Darhl (Cricket), and Kyle (Darcee); and daughters Susie Thomason-Ankeny (Jerry), Mona (Brian Shenk), Lynn Rooker, and Natasha Smith (David). He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and his sister, Beverly O’Kelley.
Jim’s caregivers at Linus Oaks and Riverview Terrace were wonderful, and the family would like to thank them all for the support and love they provided.
A Celebration of Life is planned for July 31, 2021 at River Forks County Park near Roseburg.
Arrangements were done by Wilson's Chapel of the Roses.
