James Vern Berggreen Sr. beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on May 31, 2023, surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1931, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Vern and Hillegonda (Helen) Houbolt/Berggreen.
When Jim was five years old, the family moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, where he attended school from 1st grade through college.
In Jamestown, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing all sports. He excelled and lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. While attending Jamestown College, he continued his passion for all sports as a Jamestown Jimmie.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Jan. of 1951 and spent four years as an aircraft mechanic. While stationed at Barber’s Point Naval Air Station in Hawaii, he met his future wife of 69 years, Mary Ellen Smith Berggreen. Upon discharge, he completed his education at Jamestown College graduating in June 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in business. Jim later earned his teaching degree from Southern Oregon College (SOC).
Jim and his family moved to Roseburg in 1960. He accepted a teaching position at Joseph Lane Junior High School and remained there as a teacher and coach for 29 years. He coached boys and girls sports, ran Roseburg’s summer track and field program, and he taught driver’s ed for many years.
Jim was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed playing pool, golf and traveling with his wife in their RV.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen, son Jim, daughter-in-law Andrea, daughter Susan, grandchildren, Codi, Elissa, Peter, Emily, and great-grandson Aiden. Jim loved his family and gave an abundance of love and time to support their many interests.
Heartfelt appreciation goes out to the medical support team at the VA, Advantage Home Care, especially Sharon, Dr. Sarah Agsten and staff, as well as the Amedisys Hospice team for making Jim’s final days more comfortable. We will never forget your care and kindness.
A private family burial will be at the Roseburg National Cemetery with a celebration of Jim’s life for immediate family members in the future.
We miss you and the twinkle in your eyes and we will love you always. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” - William Shakespeare.
